Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Bridge Damaged On Dehradun–Haridwar National Highway, Tapkeshwar Temple Inundated After Heavy Rains - VIDEOS

Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Bridge Damaged On Dehradun–Haridwar National Highway, Tapkeshwar Temple inundated After Heavy Rains

Dehradun: A massive cloudburst struck Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun, on Monday night, triggering flash floods. Due to the heavy rainfall since last night, the bridge near Fun Valley and Uttarakhand Dental College on the Dehradun–Haridwar National Highway has been damaged. Scary visuals surfaced from the spot.

In the visuals, water can be seen flowing at a high speed, causing the risk of inundating the surrounding areas. The traffic movement was disrupted on the route.

Due to the heavy rainfall since last night, the bridge near Fun Valley and Uttarakhand Dental College on the Dehradun–Haridwar National Highway has been damaged.





Meanwhile, several houses were submerged in the Tapovan area following heavy overnight rainfall. Waterlogging was also reported in the Sahastradhara and IT Park areas. Peopple have been shifted to safer locations. Meanwhile, two people are missing, reported NDTV.

Cloudburst in Sahastradhara has led to heavy flooding; visuals show cars buried in debris.



People shift to safer places as floods triggered by the heavy rainfall cause severe damage to their houses.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the affected areas.

#WATCH | Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the disaster-affected area in Kesarwala, Maldevta area.





The Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple was inundated as the water level in the Tamsa River rose after heavy showers in Dehradun.

Tamsa river in spate and Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple inundated as heavy rainfall lashes Dehradun.



Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi says, "The river started flowing heavily since 5 AM, the entire temple premises were submerged... This kind of situation had

Water entered the temple courtyard and rose to the statue of Hanuman, though the sanctum sanctorum remained safe.

Speaking to ANI, Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi said that the river started flowing heavily since morning, and the entire temple premises were submerged.

"The river started flowing heavily since 5 AM, the entire temple premises were submerged... This kind of situation had not taken place in a very long time... Losses have been incurred at various places... People should avoid going near rivers at this time... The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is safe... No human loss has been reported as of now..." he said.

Heavy rains have also wreaked havoc in Dehradun's neighbouring Rishikesh, where the Chandrabhaga River has been flowing above normal levels since Tuesday morning.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Not To Celebrate Birthday:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that his birthday on September 16 will not be marked with celebrations or formal events.

According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office, the day will be dedicated to simplicity and service. He said that dedicating such occasions to serving society and those in need is the truest form of celebration.

This year, Uttarakhand suffered heavy damage due to the rains. On September 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun to assess the flood situation in the state. He announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,200 crore for the hill state.