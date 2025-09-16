 Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Bridge Damaged On Dehradun–Haridwar National Highway, Tapkeshwar Temple Inundated After Heavy Rains - VIDEOS
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand Cloudburst: Bridge Damaged On Dehradun–Haridwar National Highway, Tapkeshwar Temple Inundated After Heavy Rains - VIDEOS

Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Bridge Damaged On Dehradun–Haridwar National Highway, Tapkeshwar Temple Inundated After Heavy Rains - VIDEOS

Due to the heavy rainfall since last night, the bridge near Fun Valley and Uttarakhand Dental College on the Dehradun–Haridwar National Highway has been damaged. The Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple was inundated as the water level in the Tamsa River rose after heavy showers in Dehradun.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Bridge Damaged On Dehradun–Haridwar National Highway, Tapkeshwar Temple inundated After Heavy Rains (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Dehradun: A massive cloudburst struck Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun, on Monday night, triggering flash floods. Due to the heavy rainfall since last night, the bridge near Fun Valley and Uttarakhand Dental College on the Dehradun–Haridwar National Highway has been damaged. Scary visuals surfaced from the spot.

In the visuals, water can be seen flowing at a high speed, causing the risk of inundating the surrounding areas. The traffic movement was disrupted on the route.

Meanwhile, several houses were submerged in the Tapovan area following heavy overnight rainfall. Waterlogging was also reported in the Sahastradhara and IT Park areas. Peopple have been shifted to safer locations. Meanwhile, two people are missing, reported NDTV.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the affected areas.

FPJ Shorts
India To See No Food Grain, Fruit Or Vegetable Shortage, Will Transform Into A Global Food Basket, Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan
India To See No Food Grain, Fruit Or Vegetable Shortage, Will Transform Into A Global Food Basket, Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan
Big Change In Railway Ticket Booking From October 1, Aadhaar Authentication Now Mandatory
Big Change In Railway Ticket Booking From October 1, Aadhaar Authentication Now Mandatory
Vivo Y31 Pro 5G And Vivo Y31 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers, More
Vivo Y31 Pro 5G And Vivo Y31 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers, More
North Korea Dictator Kim Jong Un Bans 'Western' Words Like Hamburger, Ice Cream & Karaoke — Here's Why
North Korea Dictator Kim Jong Un Bans 'Western' Words Like Hamburger, Ice Cream & Karaoke — Here's Why

The Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple was inundated as the water level in the Tamsa River rose after heavy showers in Dehradun.

Water entered the temple courtyard and rose to the statue of Hanuman, though the sanctum sanctorum remained safe.

Speaking to ANI, Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi said that the river started flowing heavily since morning, and the entire temple premises were submerged.

"The river started flowing heavily since 5 AM, the entire temple premises were submerged... This kind of situation had not taken place in a very long time... Losses have been incurred at various places... People should avoid going near rivers at this time... The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is safe... No human loss has been reported as of now..." he said.

Heavy rains have also wreaked havoc in Dehradun's neighbouring Rishikesh, where the Chandrabhaga River has been flowing above normal levels since Tuesday morning.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Not To Celebrate Birthday:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that his birthday on September 16 will not be marked with celebrations or formal events.

According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office, the day will be dedicated to simplicity and service. He said that dedicating such occasions to serving society and those in need is the truest form of celebration.

This year, Uttarakhand suffered heavy damage due to the rains. On September 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun to assess the flood situation in the state. He announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,200 crore for the hill state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Bridge Damaged On Dehradun–Haridwar National Highway, Tapkeshwar Temple...

Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Bridge Damaged On Dehradun–Haridwar National Highway, Tapkeshwar Temple...

SHOCKING! 19-Year-Old Student Preparing For NEET, Shot Dead By Cattle Smugglers In UP's Gorakhpur...

SHOCKING! 19-Year-Old Student Preparing For NEET, Shot Dead By Cattle Smugglers In UP's Gorakhpur...

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check Temperatures...

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check Temperatures...

Uttarakhand: Woman Bites Niece's Hand, Pulls Hair In Fierce Street Fight Over Demand To Work Outside...

Uttarakhand: Woman Bites Niece's Hand, Pulls Hair In Fierce Street Fight Over Demand To Work Outside...

Shocking! Monster Man Rapes Goat In Rajasthan's Jodhpur; Netizens Demand Strict Action After Video...

Shocking! Monster Man Rapes Goat In Rajasthan's Jodhpur; Netizens Demand Strict Action After Video...