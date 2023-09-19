On Camera: Men Tie Rope Around Monkey’s Neck, Drag It Till Death In UP’s Bulandshahr; Held After Shocking Video Went Viral

Screengrab of the video showing men dragging a monkey in UP's Bulandshahr |

In a shocking video that is going viral on social media, three men in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr were seen on camera tying a rope around a monkey’s neck and dragging it, resulting in the animal’s death.

The culprits, now under arrest, recorded the incident on camera and shared it on social media, sparking outrage among netizens.

Accused under arrest

Soon after the video went viral, the police registered a case against all three accused and placed them under arrest.

Nitin Kumar, a resident of Ramnagar in the Gulavathi police station area, filed a complaint detailing the gruesome incident that took place two days ago at a factory on Sikandarabad Road. Kumar witnessed Akil, a resident of Gaanv Bhamra, along with his accomplices Nasir from Maudi Haapur and Faisal from Badkal Thana, dragging a monkey with a rope around its neck outside the factory premises.

It is alleged that the accused Akil uploaded the video to his Instagram account. Another accused is believed to have shared the video.

In response to the complaint, the police at Gulavathi station have registered a report against the accused, Akil, Nasir, and Faisal, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. SP City Surendra Nath Tiwari confirmed that a report has been registered based on the complaint. As it stands, all three named suspects have been apprehended and remanded in judicial custody pending further legal proceedings,

