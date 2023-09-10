Delhi: Monkey Enters Operation Theatre Of RML Hospital; Video Of Staff Chasing It Away With Sticks Goes Viral

Monkey Enters Operation Theatre Of RML Hospital | Twitter

Delhi: There was a stir at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) in Delhi after a monkey entered the operation theatre of the hospital. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that a huge-sized monkey is roaming inside the operation theatre of the hospital. The monkey trespassed and entered the operation theatre of the neurosurgery department of the hospital. The operation theatre employee of the hospital can be seen in the video trying to chase away the monkey from the operation theatre. Ram Manohar Lohia is said to be the third biggest hospital in the national capital after AIIMS and Safdarjung. The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday (September 7).

Monkey entered restricted area of the hospital

The monkey entered in the restricted area of the hospital which is the operation theatre where only the doctors and other staff members are allowed to enter. Even the relatives of the patients are not allowed to enter the operation theatre. This is said to have occurred due to the negligence of the management of the Ram manohar Lohia Hospital. The monkey entered the operation theatre due to the negligence of the hospital staff and security members of the hospital. The patients in the hospital were panicked after the monkey entered the operation theatre of the hospital.

Hospital staff chased away the monkey

The hospital staff chased away the monkey from the operation theatre of the neuro surgery department with the help of a stick. They can be seen in the video trying to chase away the monkey. Luckily, the monkey the monkey did not create ruckus in the hospital and did not harm the patients that were admitted in the hospital. The entry of the monkey in the operation theatre is raising security concerns of the hospital. There are reports that the hospital authorities are claiming that the video may be old.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Langur keepers are not available in the hospital due to the current G20 Summit

The hospital authorities hires langur keeper in order to avoid monkeys from entering the hospital. The hospital said that the langur keepers are not available in the hospital due to the current G20 Summit being carried out in the national capital. Hence, the issue of monkeys entering the premises of the hospital has increased. Steps need to be taken to avoid any such incident of stray animals entering the hospital.