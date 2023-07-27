UP Shocker: 2 Men Mercilessly Kick & Kill Monkey With Stick In Budaun Area; Disturbing Visual Surfaces

A disturbing video of a monkey beaten to death and left screaming painfully for mercy has surfaced online while reporting a case of animal cruelty from Uttar Pradesh's Badaun area. The video was tweeted by a senior journalist on Thursday as he tried to draw the attention of police towards the brutal act. Video Below (Warning: Graphic Content)

Man repeatedly kicks monkey on street, leaves it to die in filthy space

Of the two men involved in the crime, one continuously harassed the animal without any guilty while the other stood by his side without any questions or efforts to stop him.

The video caught on camera, a man repeatedly kicking the monkey despite it crying and screaming in pain. It showed the monkey being hit with a stick on the street and then kicked into a muddy pond that was dumped around with garbage, where it gave up and lost its breath to the tragic torture.

Monkey attacks in the area

Did the people revenge monkey attacks in the area by the above act? Several incidents of nuisance due to the animal were reported from Badaun in the recent past including a 45-year-old farmer falling to death from his house's terrace after being chased and attacked by monkeys this May, followed by a woman losing her life to the monkeys this Tuesday after they jumped on her during her household chores at the roof.

