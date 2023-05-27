 ON CAMERA: Man arrested for mercilessly thrashing stray dogs in UP's Shahjahanpur; dogs rescued & given medical care
Taking to Instagram, an animal welfare NGO named People for Animals informed animal lovers that the stray dogs are now safe and under medical attention to recover from the ordeal they went through.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: A video of a man brutally beating two stray dogs with sticks surfaced online and went viral on social media earlier this May. The man was identified as a 19-year-old named Azim Khan who was arrested by the police under Section 11 of the IPC (animal cruelty) and reportedly sent to jail. Furthermore, it was noted that the victim dogs were rescued and set for medical care.

Dogs rescued, safe now

Taking to Instagram, an animal welfare NGO named People for Animals informed animal lovers that the stray dogs are now safe and under medical attention to recover from the ordeal they went through. "The rescued dogs are now safe under the compassionate care of PFA Bareilly," the NGO said.

Accused in jail

PFA stated that they rushed to report the matter to the Sadar Bazar police station after getting a disturbing video of the incident that took place in the Jalal Nagar area. The video of the incident surfaced on the internet on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police P S Anand told PTI while mentioning that legal action has been taken in the matter. The man identified as Azim Khan was arrested and sent to jail over charges of animal cruelty.

article-image

