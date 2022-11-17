e-Paper Get App
AP: Man posing as alms-seeker attacks TDP leader with knife in Kakinada district, watch shocking video

P. Sheshagiri Rao, leader of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh was injured when an unidentified person posing as alms-seeker attacked him with a knife on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Admin
Tuni (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a leader of opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh was injured when an unidentified person posing as alms-seeker attacked him with a knife on Thursday. The incident occurred at Tuni in Kakinada district on Thursday. The attack was captured on CCTV.

P. Sheshagiri Rao sustained grievous injuries on his head and hands. The assailant posing as alms-seeker attacked him while receiving alms from his hands in front of his house.

In the video, the assailant can be seen abruptly pulling out a knife and striking Rao while snatching alms from his hands. He is wearing a swami mala and a saffron scarf. He continued to stab the TDP leader till he collapsed to the ground. When Rao's family members rushed out on hearing his cries, the attacker escaped on a motorbike.

The TDP leader was admitted to a corporate hospital in Tuni. TDP leaders and former ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Chinna Rajappa visited the hospital and called on Rao. The TDP has blamed supporters of minister for roads and buildings Dadisetti Raja for the attack on Sheshagiri Rao.

TDP's Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu condemned the attempt on Rao's life. He said ministers and MLAs were following in the footsteps of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP leader stated that Sheshagiri Rao was attacked for standing up to the 'repression' and 'injustices' by the YSRCP. Atchannaidu said his party would continue to fight till all those who carried out the attempt to murder and those behind it are brought to book.

