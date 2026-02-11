 On Camera: Gorakhpur Youth Beaten To Death At Wedding After DJ Dance Dispute
A 19-year-old BSF aspirant was allegedly beaten to death with sticks after a dispute over DJ dancing at a wedding in Gorakhpur. The victim, Munib Chauhan, succumbed to injuries in hospital. Police have booked five people for murder, detained two suspects, and launched a search for others. A video of the attack has surfaced.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
A 19-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death with bamboo sticks and rods after a dispute over dancing to a DJ at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

The incident took place late Tuesday night in Harijanpur village under the Sikriganj police station limits. The victim, identified as Munib Chauhan, a resident of Chiraiyadad village in Sahjanwa, had attended the wedding of his brother’s sister-in-law when the argument broke out.

According to a complaint filed by his sister, Saroja Devi, Munib was watching people dance when some locals, including Satendra and Nikku, allegedly attacked him with bamboo poles and sticks. The assailants reportedly continued kicking him in the chest and face even after he collapsed. Believing him to be dead, they fled the scene.

Severely injured, Munib was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment on Wednesday morning.

Police have registered a murder case against five accused based on the family’s complaint. Two suspects have been detained for questioning, while efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused.

Munib, the youngest among four brothers, lived with his parents and was preparing to join the Border Security Force (BSF). His brothers, who work in Jammu and Dubai, have been informed, and two are on their way to Gorakhpur.

SP South Dinesh Kumar Puri confirmed that the clash erupted during DJ dancing at the wedding and said further investigation is ongoing.

