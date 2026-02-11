 Soldier Injured In Landmine Blast Along LoC In J&K’s Uri Sector
An Army soldier was seriously injured in a landmine blast while patrolling along the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Uri sector. He was hospitalised and is reported to be stable. Earlier, a youth was critically hurt in a similar explosion in Poonch district and referred to GMC Rajouri for advanced treatment.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
Representational image | IANS

A landmine explosion in the Uri sector of north Kashmir left an Army soldier seriously injured while he was on routine patrol duty along the Line of Control (LoC). The injured jawan was immediately rushed to a hospital, where his condition is currently reported to be stable.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the Gulmarg sub-sector when the soldier accidentally triggered the landmine during patrolling. Security agencies reached the spot soon after receiving information and launched an investigation into the explosion.

