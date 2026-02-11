Soldier Injured In Landmine Blast Along LoC In J&K’s Uri Sector

Representational image | IANS

A landmine explosion in the Uri sector of north Kashmir left an Army soldier seriously injured while he was on routine patrol duty along the Line of Control (LoC). The injured jawan was immediately rushed to a hospital, where his condition is currently reported to be stable.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the Gulmarg sub-sector when the soldier accidentally triggered the landmine during patrolling. Security agencies reached the spot soon after receiving information and launched an investigation into the explosion.

Earlier on Wednesday, a similar incident was reported from the Dalan area near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, where a youth was critically injured in a landmine blast. He was initially admitted to Raja Sukhdev Singh District Hospital and later referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri after his condition worsened.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation in both areas.