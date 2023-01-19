ON CAMERA: Fruit vendor brutally thrashed for not offering ₹ 5 discount in Noida; shocking video surfaces |

A horrifying video of two men beating a fruit vendor is going viral on social media. It has been revealed that the video shows a fruit vendor and two clients arguing about the cost of apples in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The accused is seen viciously beating the fruit vendor in the footage.

Fruit vendor brutally thrashed! Alleged Reason: He didn't agree for Rs 5 discount in Apples.



माल में जाकर कोई 1 पैसे का डिस्काउंट नहीं मांगता। लेकिन, गरीब फल वाला अगर डिस्काउंट न दे तो हमारा EGO Hurt हो जाता है। पता नहीं #Noida-GZB-Delhi ही ऐसे है, या पूरी दुनिया ही ऐसी है| pic.twitter.com/0SEmzvNoow — Aman Dwivedi (@amandwivedi48) January 18, 2023

Fruit vendor didn't offer Rs 5 discount

Ajay, the victim, runs a fruit shop in Haraula Mandi. Amit, a client, came into his store on Monday and inquired about the cost of apples. Amit requested to buy it for Rs 85 per kg, whereas Ajay offered a price of Rs 90 per kg. The two then got into a fight after that. The situation deteriorated to the point where Amit and his friend began striking Ajay.

Video recorded by a bystander

A bystander recorded the entire incident and shared it on YouTube. The guy who attempted to stop the assault was intimidated by Amit and his friends to remain out of the situation.