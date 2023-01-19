ON CAMERA: Fruit vendor brutally thrashed for not offering ₹ 5 discount in Noida; shocking video surfaces

e-Paper Get App
Thursday, January 19, 2023
A horrifying video of two men beating a fruit vendor is going viral on social media. It has been revealed that the video shows a fruit vendor and two clients arguing about the cost of apples in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The accused is seen viciously beating the fruit vendor in the footage.

Fruit vendor didn't offer Rs 5 discount

Ajay, the victim, runs a fruit shop in Haraula Mandi. Amit, a client, came into his store on Monday and inquired about the cost of apples. Amit requested to buy it for Rs 85 per kg, whereas Ajay offered a price of Rs 90 per kg. The two then got into a fight after that. The situation deteriorated to the point where Amit and his friend began striking Ajay.

Video recorded by a bystander

A bystander recorded the entire incident and shared it on YouTube. The guy who attempted to stop the assault was intimidated by Amit and his friends to remain out of the situation.

