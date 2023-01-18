Noida shocker: 6-month-old foetus found in drain, cops launch probe

Representative Image

Noida: On Tuesday, a foetus was discovered abandoned in a gutter in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, leading the local police to file a FIR and begin an inquiry, according to officials.

According to a senior officer, sanitation workers at Harola village, which is inside the boundaries of Phase 1 police station, discovered the foetus, which is thought to be between five and six months old.

"The supervisor of the sanitation workers informed the local police station after which the foetus was taken into custody and sent for post mortem," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

FIR has been lodged

The additional DCP said an FIR has been lodged under the Indian Penal Code section 315 (Act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) against unidentified accused.

Further investigation and legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.

(With PTI inputs)