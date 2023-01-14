e-Paper Get App
Noida: Goons brutally beat up Atta market shopkeeper for not exchanging old clothes; CCTV footage emerges

The men who beath up the shopkeeper had allegedly bought some clothes from the shop two months ago, and wanted to exchange it, which the shopkeeper had denied.

Saturday, January 14, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Noida: Goons brutally beat up Atta market shopkeeper for not exchanging old clothes; CCTV footage emerges | Twitter video screen grab
Noida: In a shocking incident caught on camera from Noida's famous Atta market, a bunch of local goons beat up a shopkeeper with sticks and left him bleeding profusely. The incident that occurred on January 12 at 4:50 pm was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the shop.

The men who beath up the shopkeeper had allegedly bought some clothes from the shop two months ago, and wanted to exchange it, which the shopkeeper had denied. The angry men then arrived at the shop and beat up the owner brutally.

In the CCTV footage, the shop seems to be functioning normally with two lady customers on the billing counter. In some time, two men arrive at the counter with sticks and one of them starts beating up the shopkeeper. The shop owner tries to stop the goon but he does not stop and hits the owner on his head so hard that the stick breaks into two. The shop owner starts bleeding and moves away further inside the counter trying to save himself. The goon unperturbed by the blood or for the fact that the stick broke goes on to beat the shop owner some more until a man intervenes. The man who intervened, snatches the stick from the goon's hands who reluctantly gives it away after some time. The man who saved the shopkeeper is seen wiping blood off his hands in the CCTV footage.

Watch the video here:

