Noida Shocker! Wife strangulates husband with help of boyfriend and accomplice after mixing sleeping pills in his drink

The body of the victim was later dumped in a nearby building’s septic tank.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Noida Shocker! Wife strangulates husband with help of boyfriend and accomplice after mixing sleeping pills in his drink
In a shocking incident, a woman in Noida mixed sleeping pills with alcohol and gave them to her husband with the help of her boyfriend and an accomplice. He was later strangulated to death, Noda police informed. 

The body of the victim was later dumped in a nearby building’s septic tank, police informed. 

The incident came to light after the brother of the victim filed a missing complaint. The Noida Police have arrested the victim’s wife and her boyfriend.  However, their accomplice is on the run.

During the interrogation, the duo admitted their crime. 

