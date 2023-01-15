Noida Shocker! Wife strangulates husband with help of boyfriend and accomplice after mixing sleeping pills in his drink | ANI

In a shocking incident, a woman in Noida mixed sleeping pills with alcohol and gave them to her husband with the help of her boyfriend and an accomplice. He was later strangulated to death, Noda police informed.

The body of the victim was later dumped in a nearby building’s septic tank, police informed.

The incident came to light after the brother of the victim filed a missing complaint. The Noida Police have arrested the victim’s wife and her boyfriend. However, their accomplice is on the run.

During the interrogation, the duo admitted their crime.

UP | A woman, in Noida, mixed sleeping pills with alcohol & gave it to her husband with the help of her boyfriend & an accomplice. Once he lost consciousness, he was strangulated to death: Vishal Pandey, ADCP, Central Noida pic.twitter.com/EflEsseoID — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2023