Bengaluru, India's 'Silicon Valley,' brought to its knees by heavy rains; check images and videos

The Bengaluru Urban Commissioner has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city on August 30 due to rains

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 04:11 PM IST
Bengaluru Floods | PTI

Bengaluru, India's IT hub, has been severely hit by incessant, heavy rains. The Bengaluru Urban Commissioner has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city on August 30 due to rains. Educational institutions in Mysuru and Mandya will also remain shut on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and predicted heavy rains in many places on August 30.

According to the weather forecast, Bengaluru will receive moderate to heavy rainfall till September 1.

“Widespread moderate to heavy rains with isolated very heavy rains likely over BBMP area. Maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 28 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively,” IMD said in the statement.

The worst-affected areas due to water-logging are Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout.

Traffic was also severely impacted on the Outer Ring Road, which also connects the city to the tech parks located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The Bellandur Outer Ring Road near Eco Space witnessed flooding as rainwater overflowed from stormwater drains onto the street.

According to the weather department, Bengaluru received 12.8 mm of rainfall on Monday. Bengaluru has recorded 364.2 mm of rainfall in August so far, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows. The city is short of breaking an all-time record of 387.1 mm in August 1998.

