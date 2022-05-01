Watch Video: Bengaluru, parts of Karnataka caught off guard as heavy rains lashes state

Parts of Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, were caught off guard as heavy rains lashed the state.

Breaking the spell of the harsh heatwave by Bengaluru standards, rains lashed many parts of the capital city, inundating commercial areas like Shivajinagar, Frazer Town, and Chandra Layout.

Vehicles got stuck on the roads and the weekend crowd had a tough time.

The heavy rains came on the eve of Ramzan, upsetting shopping in Muslim dominated areas like Shivajinagar.

The BBMP (civic body) deployed their personnel in some areas as water entered a few houses.

The weather office said the sudden spell was due to a western disturbance and is likely to persist for the next two days.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Heavy rainfall hits several parts of Bengaluru, including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, and Hosahalli. pic.twitter.com/Q6yXEQCfPZ — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 08:53 PM IST