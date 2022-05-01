e-Paper Get App
Watch Video: Bengaluru, parts of Karnataka caught off guard as heavy rains lashes state

The heavy rains came on the eve of Ramzan, upsetting shopping in Muslim dominated areas like Shivajinagar.

Shankar Raj | Updated on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 08:53 PM IST

Parts of Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, were caught off guard as heavy rains lashed the state.

Breaking the spell of the harsh heatwave by Bengaluru standards, rains lashed many parts of the capital city, inundating commercial areas like Shivajinagar, Frazer Town, and Chandra Layout.

Vehicles got stuck on the roads and the weekend crowd had a tough time.

The BBMP (civic body) deployed their personnel in some areas as water entered a few houses.

The weather office said the sudden spell was due to a western disturbance and is likely to persist for the next two days.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 08:53 PM IST