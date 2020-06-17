Omar Abdullah mysteriously goes off Twitter after warning Kashmiris about China

National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's Twitter account mysteriously went off on Wednesday. Many on Twitter claimed that he 'deactivated' his account after tweeting about Uighur Muslims. He had tweeted, "Those Kashmiris tempted to look towards China as some sort of saviour need only google the plight of Uighur Muslims. Be careful what you wish for.........."
His Twitter account "doesn't exist" at the moment.
"NC leader & former CM of JK @OmarAbdullah goes off Twitter hours after his controversial Tweet on Kashmiris amidst #chinaindiaclash," a Twitter user said.
"Twitter account of Omar Abdullah has been hacked perhaps. Shows does not exist," said another Twitter user.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
On Tuesday, Abdullah had expressed shock after the violent face-off between Indian Army and the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh.
Abdullah said: "If the Chinese shoot dead an Indian army colonel and two jawans during a 'de-escalation process' imagine how escalated the situation must be in the first place.
"Since heard no shooting took place. The deaths were the result of violent scuffles and stone pelting. Regardless of the how & the way three Indian army personnel were killed by the Chinese in the line of duty," Abdullah added.
The National Conference leader also slammed the media, he said, "This is what happens when the media propagates the government line that asking questions is anti-national."