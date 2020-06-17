India-China standoff: Full list of soldiers who lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley

Far from home and loved ones, Indian Army soldiers sacrifice their lives so that our nation can sleep in peace. Standing tall in the harshest of conditions, these soldiers have to bear freezing cold temperatures and scorching heat.

Twenty such Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. Initially, the army said one officer and two soldiers were killed. Later in the night, an army statement said 17 more soldiers who "were were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."

Taking to Twitter, a journalist shared names of the 20 Indian Army soldiers.