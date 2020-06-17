India-China standoff: Full list of soldiers who lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley

Far from home and loved ones, Indian Army soldiers sacrifice their lives so that our nation can sleep in peace. Standing tall in the harshest of conditions, these soldiers have to bear freezing cold temperatures and scorching heat.
Twenty such Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. Initially, the army said one officer and two soldiers were killed. Later in the night, an army statement said 17 more soldiers who "were were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."
Taking to Twitter, a journalist shared names of the 20 Indian Army soldiers.
Here's the full list of 20 soldiers who martyred:
1. Naib Subedar Satnam Singh
2. Naib Subedar Mandip Singh
3. Sepoy Kundan Kumar
4. Sepoy Aman Kumar
5. Naik Deepak Singh
6. Sepoy Chandan Kumar
7. Sepoy Ganesh Hansda
8. Sepoy Ganesh Ram
9. Sepoy K.K. Ojha
10. Sepoy Rajesh Orang
11. Sepoy C.K. Pradhan
12. Naib Subedar Nanduram Soren
13. Havildar Sunil Kumar
14. Colonel B. Santosh Babu
15. Sepoy Jai Kishore Singh
16. Havildar Bipul Roy
17. Sepoy Gurtej Singh
18. Sepoy Ankush
19. Sepoy Gurwinder Singh
20. Havildar K. Palani
It is said to be the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation. The incident has significantly escalated the already volatile border stand-off in the region.
