India-China standoff: Full list of soldiers who lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley

Far from home and loved ones, Indian Army soldiers sacrifice their lives so that our nation can sleep in peace. Standing tall in the harshest of conditions, these soldiers have to bear freezing cold temperatures and scorching heat.

Twenty such Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. Initially, the army said one officer and two soldiers were killed. Later in the night, an army statement said 17 more soldiers who "were were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."

Here's the full list of 20 soldiers who martyred:

1. Naib Subedar Satnam Singh

2. Naib Subedar Mandip Singh

3. Sepoy Kundan Kumar

4. Sepoy Aman Kumar

5. Naik Deepak Singh

6. Sepoy Chandan Kumar

7. Sepoy Ganesh Hansda

8. Sepoy Ganesh Ram

9. Sepoy K.K. Ojha

10. Sepoy Rajesh Orang

11. Sepoy C.K. Pradhan

12. Naib Subedar Nanduram Soren

13. Havildar Sunil Kumar

14. Colonel B. Santosh Babu

15. Sepoy Jai Kishore Singh

16. Havildar Bipul Roy

17. Sepoy Gurtej Singh

18. Sepoy Ankush

19. Sepoy Gurwinder Singh

20. Havildar K. Palani

It is said to be the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation. The incident has significantly escalated the already volatile border stand-off in the region.

