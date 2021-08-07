Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's family and fans celebrate outside his residence as athlete registers historic win at 2020 Tokyo Games

The nondescript Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat district erupted into celebrations when the news flashed that its talented son, Subedar Neeraj Chopra, VSM, had become the first Indian track and field athlete to win a medal (that too a gold) at the Olympics.

Friends and fans started gathering around the golden boy's family home, where 19 members of his extended family live; his family said the entire village and even people from neighbouring villages had been glued to television sets installed at public places.

Villagers thronged his residence, distributed sweets and danced to the tunes of Punjabi songs. 'Chak de India, nap de killi' slogans rent the village air; just the right metaphor for the Spear Man.

His emotional father Satish Kumar, a farmer, said, "I feel elated that my son has brought glory to the country." He then added, brimming over with fatherly pride: "Yes, we were confident from day one that he will bring a gold medal for the country."

Chopra's elated mother, Saroj Devi, said the entire village would extend a grand welcome to her son on his return.

Neeraj's uncle Bhim Chopra said not just the family but the entire village watched his marvellous performance to reach the podium.

Interestingly, India's two gold medal-winning Olympians have a Chandigarh connection -- Neeraj Chopra and shooter Abhinav Bindra. The shooter, who won the gold in Beijing in 2008, grew up in the Chandigarh suburb Zirakpur and Chopra studied at the DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh.

Congratulating Chopra on his triumph, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore and a Grade A government job for Chopra. He said: "The country was waiting for this moment for a long time."

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also congratulated Neeraj for his historic feat. "Gold! Neeraj Chopra ... you have created history and made the whole country proud," the Chief Minister tweeted.

"Your 87.58m winning throw today will be a part of the legends of the Track and Field arena. India owes you! Jai Hind," Singh added.

In a rare gesture, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who's normally seen to be letting his hair down, was seen dancing and distributing sweets among his staff when Neeraj scripted history. Vij was articulating the sentiment of the nation.