Old Posts By X User 'Gabbar' Insulting Lord Shiva Go Viral; 'You Are Abhishek So You Won't Be Arrested Like Me', Tweets Md Zubair

The influencer has been facing flak for his old tweets and the heat he faced was so intense that even the influencer had to apologise for his old tweets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
Social media influencer Abhishek Asthana, who goes by the name "Gabbar" on social media, is in the eye of a storm due to his old tweets in which he allegedly insulted Hindu Gods and Goddesses and symbols associated with Hindu religion. The influencer has been facing flak for his old tweets and the heat he faced was so intense that even the influencer had to apologise for his old tweets.

"A few old tweets surfaced. People rightfully pointed out they were not in great taste & disrespectful. Though they were old, and since then I have matured as an individual, still it isn’t an excuse. I have deleted all of them. Unconditional apologies for the same. However, fact-checker and alt news founder Mohammed Zubair, took a dig at the handle and the person behind it," said Abhishek Asthana, the man behind the handle.

"Don't worry. You are Abhishek Asthana not Mohammed Zubair. Delhi Police will not arrest you for your OLD tweets, Police won't file one FIR after another and make sure you visit multiple jails just for your OLD tweets. There won't be 8-10 FIRs in multiple states against you for your OLD tweets. State Govt will not form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe you for your OLD tweets to make sure you remain in jail under UAPA. Even if they arrest, They will not form multiple teams to question you for hours about to foreign visits, your religion, your friends family and colleagues, Bank balance etc. You are Abhishek so you are safe," said Mohammed Zubair, hinting to the time when he was behind bars and had to undergo jail time as well as legal trial in a case against him.

