FIR Against Alt News Cofounder Mohammed Zubair For Revealing Identity Of Student Slapped In Muzaffarnagar School On Teacher's instructions |

UP: Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday registered an FIR against Alt News Cofounder and Fact Checker Mohammad Zubair for disclosing the identity of the minor who was slapped in the Muzaffarnagar school on video that went viral on social media. The FIR dated August 28 names Mohammad Zubair as the accused for revealing the identity of the minor in the sensitive case.

Zubair has shared the video of the slapping incident on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account that showed clear pictures of the victim student, a Muslim, and others who slapped him. He claimed the Muzaffarnagar Police took action only after the video went viral on social media platforms. Zubair also spoke to the child's father and had then posted saying the father chose not to esclatae the matter by loding a complaint to avoid police of court summons.

NCPCR Urged People To Refrain From Sharing Minor's Identity

The top child rights body in the nation, NCPCR earlier urged people not to reveal the identity of a boy by sharing a video in which a teacher is seen asking her students to slap him.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said instructions are being issued for action in the matter.

"Taking cognisance, instructions are being issued for action, everyone is requested not to share the video of the child, give information about such incidents by e-mail, do not become a part of the crime by revealing the identity of the children," Kanoongo said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Mohammad Zubair in his post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter stated that he deleted the video of the incident as the NCPCR had urged the people to delete the video. "Deleted the video because NCPCR wanted people to delete the video," said Zubair in a post dated August 25.

What Is In The Viral Video?

The video shows the teacher of a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar asking Class 2 students to slap their classmate from a minority community. She is also heard passing objectionable remarks against the community.

Student was sleepless, had to take treatment

The Muslim student, who was slapped by his classmates on the orders of the accused school teacher in Muzaffarnagar's Neha Public School, was taken to Meerut on Sunday for a medical checkup after he complained of being disturbed and not able to sleep. The boy's parents said that he has returned home, and is normal now.

"After complaining of being upset and not able to sleep throughout last night, the boy was brought to Meerut for a checkup. The doctor said that the boy was normal. He became disturbed due to several people including reporters asking him about the Neha Public School incident," Irshad, father of the class 2 student, told PTI.

