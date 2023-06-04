 Odisha Train Tragedy: 'Modi govt can't run away from taking responsibility', says Rahul Gandhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha Train Tragedy: 'Modi govt can't run away from taking responsibility', says Rahul Gandhi

Odisha Train Tragedy: 'Modi govt can't run away from taking responsibility', says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi-led government in his latest tweet and asked the Prime Minister to seek the resignation of Vaishnaw.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi | FPJ

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday turned the heat on the BJP-led Central government and sought the resignation of Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the tragic triple train accident that took place in Odisha's Balasore on Friday. 288 people have died in the accident and over 1000 sustained injuries in one of India's worst train disasters in over two decades.

Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi-led government in his latest tweet and asked the Prime Minister to seek the resignation of Vaishnav.

"No accountability even after 270+ deaths! The Modi government cannot run away from taking responsibility for such a painful accident.

"The Prime Minister should immediately seek the resignation of the Railway Minister!" Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Read Also
WATCH: Bharat Jodo Yatra video displayed at Times Square billboard ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Javits...
article-image

Signalling Issue Led to Triple Train Accident, Says Railway Board

The Railway board informed the media on Sunday that some issue was detected with signalling in the preliminary findings.

"According to the preliminary findings, there has been some issue with the signalling. We are still waiting for the detailed report from the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

"Only Coromandal Express met with an accident. The train was at a speed of around 128 km/h," said Jaya Varma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board.

Read Also
"If he has a little bit of shame..." Digvijaya Singh asks Ashwini Vaishnaw to resign after Odisha...
article-image

Cause known but awaiting CRS report and nod

Verma also said that the prima facie cause of the accident has been known. However, the board member added that as a "responsible officer" she cannot share the exact cause as there is need to wait for the CRS report, as that is the protocol. The CRS inquiry is underway and more details will be shared only after the investigation is over.

Read Also
Odisha train tragedy: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw takes stock of restoration works at...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur Violence: Centre sets up 3-member panel headed by former Gauhati HC Chief Justice to probe...

Manipur Violence: Centre sets up 3-member panel headed by former Gauhati HC Chief Justice to probe...

Kabir Das Jayanti: Here are 9 thought-provoking quotes from the great Indian poet

Kabir Das Jayanti: Here are 9 thought-provoking quotes from the great Indian poet

Odisha Train Accident: Adani Group to pay for school education of children who lost their parents in...

Odisha Train Accident: Adani Group to pay for school education of children who lost their parents in...

Jaipur: Mother commits suicide after killing her four children; father kills his only son

Jaipur: Mother commits suicide after killing her four children; father kills his only son

Odisha train tragedy: Former Rail Min Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre of 'downplaying number of...

Odisha train tragedy: Former Rail Min Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre of 'downplaying number of...