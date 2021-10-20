Odisha: NCW takes cognizance of school teacher Mamita Meher's murder; here's all you need to know about the case

A 24-year-old school teacher at Sunshine English medium schools Mamita Meher of Jharni village in Odisha's Balangir district went missing on October 8, almost after 10 days, on October 19, a decomposed corpse of a woman was found buried near an under-construction site of the school property.

The body was sent to the forensics and a gold chain, handbag, and some other items were found with the body and were recognized the items belonging to Mamita Meher by her family. Although the material has been recovered and recognized, the official report is yet to confirm that the decomposed corpse is of the school teacher.

After a case was reported, it has created a political storm in the state and accusations are being laid upon by the political parties on each other. Both BJP and Congress have called for a protest and have accused BJD Minister and MLA Dibyashankar Mishra who belonged to the same constituency where the incident had taken place. Mishra is an MLA from Junagarh, the constituency where Mahaling school is located.

Alleging the involvement of Govind Sahu, managing committee president of the school, behind her missing, Mamita’s family members lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the FIR, police detained Sahu after two days on October 11 for questioning. He was kept at the Titlagarh police barrack under custody for five days as directed by the Bangomunda JMFC court. However, Sahu managed to escape from police custody on the night of October 17 which further consolidated the allegations of involvement of the ruling BJD's party leaders in the case.

Reportedly, Sahu was was close to minister Minister Dibyashanakr Mishra of the BJD. He had been involved in government projects and had also got grants from MPLAD and MLALAD funds.

As per reports, Sahu had called Mamita to come and meet him on the day she went missing. Reports say that Sahu and some other persons were allegedly sexually exploiting some women employees and Mamita had threatened to expose it. Mamita’s family members have alleged that Sahu was sexually harassing women employees of the school and forcing them to have physical relations with him.

Meanwhile, Sambad newspapers reported that Mamita’s brother Bunty has alleged that Sahu was operating a sex racket in the school, to which her sister was opposing and had threatened to expose it. Sahu might have killed or abducted her, he said.

Taking cognizance of the case, the National Commission for Women (NCW) directed Odisha DGP Abhay to ensure a fair investigation into the matter. The Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) earlier served a notice to SPs of Balangir and Kalahandi districts asking them to submit probe a report within 15 days.

As reported by Odisha TV, Namita Behera, President of the OSCW said, “This is a heinous crime. We have already sought a report from the SP two days back and they will be furnishing the same within 15 days.”

According to the latest updates on the school teach murder case, Gobinda Sahu, the prime suspect in the disappearance of Mamita Meher had confessed to having killed the lady teacher during interrogation. Based on the confession, the Bolangir Police have detained three other persons including, Sahu’s associate Radhe, JCB driver, and a clerk at the under-construction stadium who allegedly helped him in burying Mamita’s body at the site near the Government High School at Mahaling in Kalahandi.

(with inputs from sources)

