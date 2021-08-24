Odisha: Jagannath Puri temple gets silver plating on 2 main doors after re-opening for citizens

Puri: A day after opening of the temple for common people, Chief Administrator of Puri’s Jagannath temple, Dr Krishan Kumar on Tuesday said that silver plating of the two main doors of the Jagannath temple here has been completed.

“On the first day of reopening almost 30,000 devotees visited the temple to see the deities. Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb will chair a meeting of the newly constituted temple managing body on August 25, 26 due to Banaklagi (makeup) ritual of the sibling deities the temple will remain closed”, said Krishan Kumar.

Notably, Odisha’s Puri Jagannath temple opened from Monday for the devotees abiding to COVID-19 protocols.

The temple which remained closed since April 24 due to the second wave of the pandemic has been opening for the devotees in phases following the decision of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

In the first phase only family members of the servitors were allowed entry on August 12 and 13. In the second phase, the residents of Puri town and in the final phase on August 23 people from across the country are allowed to enter the temple.

According to SJTA’s decision the devotees can have darshan from 7 am to 7 pm on weekdays and on the weekends the temple premises will remain closed for sanitization.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 08:44 PM IST