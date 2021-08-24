Puri's Jagannath temple reopens for public after 4 months: Here's all you need to know

Jagannath Temple in Puri on Monday has been re-opened for devotees after a gap of about four months in adherence to the COVID guidelines, said Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) on Monday.

"Adequate safety measures have been put in place so that the people can have darshan and offer prayers with strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive protocols," said Krishan Kumar Chief Administrator, SJTA, told news agency ANI.

Kumar further said that "The devotees would have to produce their final COVID-19 vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR test report to visit the temple along with a photo identity card".

"The Temple will also remain closed on major festive occasions in order to avoid any spike in the transmission of COVID-19 on account of huge gatherings that are expected on such festive occasions," Kumar said.

Here's all you need to know.

The devotees will be allowed to enter the temple from 7 am to 7 pm. The temple will remain closed for the public on the weekends to sanitise the premises, as per a notification by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Devotees coming from outside Puri are needed to produce complete vaccination certificates or COVID-negative reports obtained through RT-PCR test conducted within 96 hours.

The shrine will remain closed on all major festivals, including Janmashtami, to avoid gathering. The devotees are allowed entry into the temple after thermal screening, and wearing masks and maintaining social distance are mandatory, officials told PTI.

Devotees are also not allowed to touch statues and idols inside the temple, and prohibited from having 'prasad' inside the premises, they said.

The devotees are required to produce government-issued identity cards such as Aadhaar to enter the temple. The devotees will be allowed entry through the 'Singhadwar' (Lion's Gate) and exit through the 'Uttaradwar' (North Gate).

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 09:19 AM IST