Odisha Assault Case: New Video Surfaces Showing Army Officer's Fiancee Kicking Lift Door During Visit To Bar Before Scuffle With Police

Ever since the disturbing story of an army man and his fiancee tortured in a police custody in Odisha surfaced, several claims and counter claims have been made regarding the incident.

All heads hung down in shame when the woman narrated what happened with her in the police custody on September 15.

People also lashed out at the BJP government and asked for strict punishment against the accused police officials including the then IIC of Bharatpur police station, against whom the woman levelled serious charges.

However, in the aftermath of the incident, several videos have been shared on social media platform X which shows what happened before the heinous crime at the police station.

A video shared by Mr Sinha, a hugely popular right wing X (Twitter) handle known to promote and propagate ideas of the BJP and who describes himself as "Indian Political Commentator and Hindu Rights Activist", shared a video clip claiming that the behaviour of army officer's fiancee was not "normal" in a lift when they had visited a bar on the night before the scuffle with police and the alleged torture at Bhubaneswar's Bharatpur Police Station.

In the video, the army man's female friend is seen kicking the door of the lift before storming out of the elevator.

In #Odisha Police vs Army case, Police made a big mistake by misbehaving with the Army officer, they should've shown some decency & maturity.



In #Odisha Police vs Army case, Police made a big mistake by misbehaving with the Army officer, they should've shown some decency & maturity.

I feel bad for that Army officer because his fiancee also doesn't seem normal. Imagine the amount of stress he must be going through, his…

The woman victim who was arrested by the Bharatpur police on September 15 for allegedly misbehaving with police.

The victim who reached AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening for treatment narrated the ordeal to the mediapersons.

On the other hand, following the directions of the DGP Y.B. Khurania, the Chandaka Police station sleuths on Thursday initiated a probe in connection with allegations of road rage and harassment of the Army officer and his friend by some hooligans while they were on their way home on September 15 night.

Notably, following widespread backlash over the alleged police assault, DGP Khurania on Wednesday suspended five police officials on the charges of gross misconduct. The Odisha Crime Branch also took over the investigation into the case as per the directions of the DGP, reported IANS.