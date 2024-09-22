 Odisha Assault Case: New Video Surfaces Showing Army Officer's Fiancee Kicking Lift Door During Visit To Bar Before Scuffle With Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha Assault Case: New Video Surfaces Showing Army Officer's Fiancee Kicking Lift Door During Visit To Bar Before Scuffle With Police

Odisha Assault Case: New Video Surfaces Showing Army Officer's Fiancee Kicking Lift Door During Visit To Bar Before Scuffle With Police

A video shared by Mr Sinha, a hugely popular right wing X (Twitter) handle who describes himself as "Indian Political Commentator and Hindu Rights Activist", shared a video clip claiming that the behaviour of army officer's fiancee was not "normal" in a lift when they had visited a bar on the night before the scuffle with police and the alleged torture at Bhubaneswar's Bharatpur Police Station.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 11:23 PM IST
article-image

Ever since the disturbing story of an army man and his fiancee tortured in a police custody in Odisha surfaced, several claims and counter claims have been made regarding the incident.

All heads hung down in shame when the woman narrated what happened with her in the police custody on September 15.

People also lashed out at the BJP government and asked for strict punishment against the accused police officials including the then IIC of Bharatpur police station, against whom the woman levelled serious charges.

However, in the aftermath of the incident, several videos have been shared on social media platform X which shows what happened before the heinous crime at the police station.

FPJ Shorts
‘I Don’t Give Business To Muslims & Maharashtrians’: Western Railway TC From UP Suspended After Video With Discriminatory Remarks Goes Viral
‘I Don’t Give Business To Muslims & Maharashtrians’: Western Railway TC From UP Suspended After Video With Discriminatory Remarks Goes Viral
Mumbai: BEST Workers Stage Protest At Wadala Depot On September 23 After Brutal Attack On Bus Conductor In Dharavi
Mumbai: BEST Workers Stage Protest At Wadala Depot On September 23 After Brutal Attack On Bus Conductor In Dharavi
Maharashtra: Forest Official Booked By ACB For Disproportionate Assets; 22 Cases Registered This Year Involving ₹16.46 Crore
Maharashtra: Forest Official Booked By ACB For Disproportionate Assets; 22 Cases Registered This Year Involving ₹16.46 Crore
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Hosts Buddhist Monks At Varsha Bungalow, Says 'World Needs Buddha's Wisdom & Compassion'
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Hosts Buddhist Monks At Varsha Bungalow, Says 'World Needs Buddha's Wisdom & Compassion'

A video shared by Mr Sinha, a hugely popular right wing X (Twitter) handle known to promote and propagate ideas of the BJP and who describes himself as "Indian Political Commentator and Hindu Rights Activist", shared a video clip claiming that the behaviour of army officer's fiancee was not "normal" in a lift when they had visited a bar on the night before the scuffle with police and the alleged torture at Bhubaneswar's Bharatpur Police Station.

In the video, the army man's female friend is seen kicking the door of the lift before storming out of the elevator.

The woman victim who was arrested by the Bharatpur police on September 15 for allegedly misbehaving with police.

Read Also
Odisha Horror: Army Officer's Fiancée Alleges Molestation By Cops Inside Police Station; Victim Was...
article-image

The victim who reached AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening for treatment narrated the ordeal to the mediapersons.

On the other hand, following the directions of the DGP Y.B. Khurania, the Chandaka Police station sleuths on Thursday initiated a probe in connection with allegations of road rage and harassment of the Army officer and his friend by some hooligans while they were on their way home on September 15 night.

Notably, following widespread backlash over the alleged police assault, DGP Khurania on Wednesday suspended five police officials on the charges of gross misconduct. The Odisha Crime Branch also took over the investigation into the case as per the directions of the DGP, reported IANS.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha Assault Case: New Video Surfaces Showing Army Officer's Fiancee Kicking Lift Door During...

Odisha Assault Case: New Video Surfaces Showing Army Officer's Fiancee Kicking Lift Door During...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Govt Promoted 'Jungle Raj', Claims AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Govt Promoted 'Jungle Raj', Claims AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

Coldplay, Dua Lipa To Lollapalooza & K-Town Festival: List Of International Concerts In India...

Coldplay, Dua Lipa To Lollapalooza & K-Town Festival: List Of International Concerts In India...

Uttar Pradesh STF Cracks Down On Organised Crime, Arrests Over 7,000 Criminals In 7 Yrs

Uttar Pradesh STF Cracks Down On Organised Crime, Arrests Over 7,000 Criminals In 7 Yrs

UP: Mosque Construction Delayed Despite Ram Mandir Progress In Ayodhya; Lack Of Funds Cited As...

UP: Mosque Construction Delayed Despite Ram Mandir Progress In Ayodhya; Lack Of Funds Cited As...