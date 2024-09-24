Nursing Student From Theni Abducted & Gangraped In Tamil Nadu's Dindigul: Police

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu): A nursing student from Theni was allegedly abducted and raped by unidentified persons in the Dindigul district, police said.
The accused later left her near the Dindigul Railway Station, where she sought help from the police, Dindigul District Superintendent of Police, Pradeep, said on Monday.
The victim has been admitted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital and is undergoing treatment, the officer said on Monday.
An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police officer added.