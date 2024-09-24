 Nursing Student From Theni Abducted & Gangraped In Tamil Nadu's Dindigul: Police
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Representational Image

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu): A nursing student from Theni was allegedly abducted and raped by unidentified persons in the Dindigul district, police said.

About The Case

The accused later left her near the Dindigul Railway Station, where she sought help from the police, Dindigul District Superintendent of Police, Pradeep, said on Monday.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police officer added.

