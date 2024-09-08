Tamil Nadu Shocker: Parents Of Minor Rape Survivor Allege Assault By Cops; Chennai Police Denies Charges

Representative Image |

Chennai: In a shocking incident from Tamil Nadu, the parents of a 10-year-old rape survivor in Chennai have accused the police of physically assaulting them and detaining them for hours at a police station on August 31. These allegations stem from an incident following the discovery of the girl's sexual assault. However, the police have denied any wrongdoing.

Details On The Horrific Crime

The situation reportedly began on August 30 when the child's mother noticed an unusual odour from her daughter after school. Concerned, she took her to a local clinic, where medical professionals suspected sexual abuse and referred the family to a government hospital. Upon further examination, doctors confirmed that the girl had been sexually assaulted.

According to an India Today report, the mother, in her complaint, revealed that her daughter named a man called Satish, a water delivery person, as the perpetrator. The girl disclosed that Satish had been abusing her for seven days and had threatened her to remain silent. Following this revelation, the police arrived at the hospital to record statements from the mother, the child, and the medical staff.

Family Alleges Assault By Cops & Unfair Detention

The situation escalated when a video, allegedly recorded by an NGO worker, surfaced. In the video, the girl’s father, a construction worker, accused the police of physically assaulting him and unfairly detaining him. He also claimed that officers questioned his wife’s behaviour and threatened to file a counter-complaint. The video also included the mother alleging that she, too, was assaulted and her character was questioned by the police.

Clarification:



The posted tweet is factually incorrect.



With respect to the issue tweeted, FIR was registered on 30.08.2024 and the law was set in motion immediately by following the procedures as stipulated in the law.



— GREATER CHENNAI POLICE -GCP (@chennaipolice_) September 7, 2024

Cops Deny Allegations Of Assault

In response, the police denied the accusations of misconduct. An official inquiry concluded that there was no evidence to support the claims of police brutality. Additionally, police rejected allegations of delays in filing the FIR and procedural mishandling of the case.

Juvenile Held In Connection With The Case

On September 1, the police arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection with the case. The teenager was brought before the Juvenile Justice Board, while authorities continue to investigate any link between Satish and the alleged crime. "So far, we have not found any evidence showing his involvement," an official stated.

The police also clarified that the District Child Protection Unit and the Child Welfare Committee were informed immediately and the rape survivor is receiving psychological counselling. Despite the parents' allegations, the police maintain that they handled the case in accordance with the law.