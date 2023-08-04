Nuh Violence: Normalcy Returning To NCR, Over 250 Held In 93 Cases

scenes from Nuh Violence | Twitter

Chandigarh: Even though the state government on Thursday claimed that normalcy was fast returning to Nuh, Gurugram and adjoining areas of Haryana which had seen six casualties and massive damage to private property during the violent communal riots since Monday, at least two minor incidents of 'arson' were reported in Nuh on Thursday.

Violence in Taura area

According to information reaching here, in one incident a fire at a mosque which was reported to have been caused by short-circuit, in another incident, a futile attempt was made to hurl bottles filled with flammable liquid at another mosque. Both the incidents were reported from Tauru area of Nuh district bordering Gurugram late Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, curfew was relaxed in Nuh district for four hours till 1 pm and internet services were temporarily restored for three hours in the national capital region (NCR). However, the suspension of these services would continue in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and parts of Gurugram till August 5.

Meanwhile, the state authorities were still said to be on alert in the wake of the possibility of Friday prayers in the open places by Muslim community members, even though the community leaders had agreed to ensure that the prayers were held at home and not in open spaces.

Meanwhile, the additional chief secretary, Home, Haryana, T V S N Prasad told newspersons that the situation in the state was rapidly returning to normalcy and that adequate force had been deployed to maintain peace and security.

176 suspects arrested, 78 preventive arrests made

According to him, 176 suspects had been arrested for the violence, besides 78 others who had been held under preventive detentions, in as many as 93 FIRs registered so far in Nuh , Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari and Palwal districts.

Meanwhile, the state government had also formed a committee comprising senior officials and experts to closely keep a watch on social media platforms to avert any dissemination of provocative material, he said.

Stating that the attack on cyber police station in Nuh had sparked conspiracy suspicion, Prasad said that it could be a major attack on the security of the country and the state and it would be thoroughly investigated. A center of a Rapid Action Force (RAF) will be set up permanently in Nuh, he said.

6 killed till date

For the record, six persons including two Home Guards were killed in the communal clashes that first broke out in Muslim-dominated Nuh district after a religious procession taken out by VHP and Bajrang Dal was attacked by mobs of miscreants on Monday. The violence had subsequently spilled over to the neighbouring Gurugram and other areas leading to more killings and massive damage to private property.