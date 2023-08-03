Haryana Violence: Locals Find It Difficult To Procure Essentials In Nuh (VIDEO)

Locals Find It Difficult To Procure Essentials | Twitter | ANI

The situation in Haryana's Nuh has been brought under control after deployment of heavy security forces in the area, say authorities. People have started coming out of their houses after the situation limped back to normal. However, locals are facing difficulty in getting day to day ration and other items. Authorities had imposed curfew in Nuh after violence that erupted due to stone pelting at procession held by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Curfew was relaxed in Nuh for around two hours from 3 PM to 5 PM. People came out of their houses to purchase food items, medicines and other essentials during that time. However, the locals claimed that they were facing difficulties in purchasing essentials in the violence-hit area. The locals are seen expressing their ordeal. They say that there still an atmosphere of fear around the area.

A local said to ANI that "We are facing trouble when it comes to procuring ration items. There is an atmosphere of fear around. We are not sending the children outside. We are very scared at night as well, don't know what will happen." Another local, who is a vegetable vendor said that "I deal in selling vegetables but for the past 2-3 days the sales have been affected. If customers don't come, how will we earn a living? Since nobody is coming, the vegetables are getting spoiled. We are very troubled."

The communal violence in Nuh broke out on July 31 after Brij Mandal rally was stopped and stone was pelted at the rally. Police said that around 50 have been rounded up and questioned in connection with the violence. As per reports, around 140 people have been injured after clashes between two communities in Haryana. Security forces carried out flag march in violence-hit areas of Haryana. As per reports, situation is under control in Nuh.

