Haryana Violence: Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar Denies Involvement In Communal Clashes

Monu Munesar, the leader of Bajrang Dal's cow vigilante wing, has denied being present at the religious procession in Nuh Mewat, Haryana, on Monday. He also refuted any allegations of delivering a "hate speech" that could have incited the violent communal clashes.

Manesar denies involvement in Haryana communal violence

Monu Manesar has refuted any connection to the Bhiwani double murder case, wherein two Muslim cattle traders were brutally killed. Additionally, he denies any involvement in the recent communal violence that occurred during a procession in Haryana's Nuh Mewat district on Monday, despite his name being associated with the incident.

Manesar, the leader of Bajrang Dal's cow vigilante wing, has asserted that he was not present during the religious procession in Nuh Mewat, Haryana, on Monday. He categorically denies delivering any "hate speech" that might have triggered the violent communal clashes.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times on Tuesday, Manesar expressed his full confidence in the Rajasthan police's thorough investigation of the Bhiwani double murder case. He stated that he had already shared videos on social media platforms to assert his non-involvement in the Bhiwani murders.

Involvement of name in Haryana violence conspiracy by cow smugglers: Manesar

Regarding the Haryana violence that has resulted in the loss of six lives so far, he expressed sadness over the situation. According to him, the violence occurred when people from a specific community attacked the procession of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). He also mentioned that this religious procession has been taking place for the past three years in the Mewat region of Haryana.

He stated that his involvement in the Haryana violence is a conspiracy orchestrated by cow smugglers who sought to tarnish his name.

Manesar is now at the center of the communal violence that unfolded during a procession led by right-wing groups Bajrang Dal and VHP in Haryana's Nuh, which later spread to Sohna and Gurugram.

The clashes are believed to have been instigated by three videos posted on social media – two by Manesar and another by Bittu Bajrangi, both cow vigilantes – between Sunday and Monday.

In one of the videos, Manesar can be heard declaring his participation in the procession on Monday (July 31) and encouraging people to visit temples in the Mewat region in large numbers.

