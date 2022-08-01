NTR's daughter Uma Maheshwari found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad

Photo: ANI

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao's daughter Kanthamaneni Uma Maheswari was today found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad, ANI reported.

The police said that he was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her bedroom.

Uma Maheshwari was reportedly facing health issues and was under treatment for the last few months.

She was the youngest among 12 children of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder.

He body has been shifted to a local govt hospital for postmortem by the police and a case is being registered U/s 174 CrPC (Police to enquire&report on suicide). Further probe is on.

Uma Maheswari's brother popular Tollywood actor and TDP legislator N. Balakrishna and other family members who live abroad have been informed, family sources said.

NTR, as N.T. Rama Rao was popularly known, was one of the tallest Telugu leaders. The actor-turned-politician had floated the TDP in 1982 on the slogan of Telugu self-respect and created a record of sorts by leading the party to power within nine months, ending the single party rule of the Congress in then undivided Andhra Pradesh.

NTR died 1996 at the age of 72, a few months after he was thrown out of power following a revolt led by his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu.

NTR had 12 children - eight sons and four daughters. Uma Maheswari was the youngest of the four daughters. Many family members had come together recently at the wedding of Uma Maheswari's daughter.

NTR's three sons including actor and former minister N. Harikrishna have already passed away.