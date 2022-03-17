NSO Group had come to us 4-5 yrs ago to sell Pegasus spyware, claims West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that NSO Group - Israeli cyber intelligence company had approached state police department 4-5yrs ago to sell Pegasus spyware.

Pegasus is a spyware developed by NSO Group that specialises in what experts call cyber weapons. It first came to the limelight in 2016, when an Arab activist got suspicious after receiving a shady message.

The chief minister further speaking on the Pegasus matter said that she turned it down as it could have been used politically, against judges/officials, which is not acceptable.

"They (NSO Group, Israeli cyber intelligence company) had come to our police dept 4-5yrs ago to sell their machine (Pegasus spyware) & demanded Rs 25cr; I turned it down as it could have been used politically, against judges/officials, which is not acceptable," Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I don't believe in interfering in privacy and curbing freedom of speech. But several BJP-ruled states had bought Pegasus," she said.

Yesterday, the CM said though the BJP won four states in the recent Assembly polls but winning the Presidential election will not be an easy task for it because they don't have even half of the legislators of the country.

In her reply on the discussion on the budget in the Assembly, she said: "The BJP may have won elections in four states but not even half of the country's legislators, who elect the President of India, belong to the party. It will not be easy for the BJP to win this election. The game is not over yet.

The Presidential election is conducted through an electoral college with Parliament and legislative assembly members casting their votes in order of preference for the candidates in fray.

The number and value of votes of each voter from the state legislatures is worked out by a formula which takes into account the population of the state in 1971.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 06:01 PM IST