West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee praises police in Assembly, BJP stages walkout

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly praised the police and said that they are always ‘active’ during every festival in the state.

“The police should be praised as during every festival and activities the police are always active and take care of the people,” said Mamata.

Without naming the Leader of Opposition, Mamata said that she is ‘aware’ who runs the agencies.

“Even I have every file of Contai and I am aware who does what,” further stated the Chief Minister.

Amidst chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the BJP MLAs walked out of the Assembly.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that just to ‘suppress’ the voice of the opposition he was not allowed to speak.

“What if I raise the various atrocities of the state government? Be it recent shootouts or the death of Anis Khan. The police always work at the behest of the state government. In case I speak the truth for which the TMC MLAs with the instruction of the Chief Minister didn’t allow me to speak,” said Adhikari.

Challenging the Chief Minister, Adhikari claimed that the CM should prove the alleged ‘crimes’ done by Adhikari.

“The Chief Minister had slapped several false cases against me. I got protection from the High Court and even the Supreme Court. The CM should prove all the charges that she had slapped against me,” mentioned the Leader of Opposition.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani who had defected to TMC recently, claimed that the LoP had ‘harassed’ him inside the Assembly.

“The Leader of Opposition claimed that he will make an income tax raid at my residence on Thursday. He had harassed me inside the Assembly. I have brought this to the notice of the Speaker,” said Kalyani.

However, LoP said that the one who has charges against him should ‘prove’ his claims.

On the other hand, BJP Kurseong Bishnu Prasad Sharma once again demanded separate statehood of North Bengal in the Assembly.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:32 PM IST