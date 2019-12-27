'NRC is my brainchild': Tarun Gogoi's 2018 tweet comes back to haunt Congress

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi's 2018 tweet has come back to haunt the Indian National Congress (INC) party.
Back in 2018, Gogoi had said that National Register of Citizens (NRC) is his brainchild. In a tweet, he wrote, "The NRC is my brainchild. There was no such demand in the state, there was even in the Assam Accord about the setting up of NRC. During the Congress regime, there were objections that multiple illegitimate people were given the right to vote, that is why NRC was set up."
BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya has shared Gogoi's old tweet. He asked the Congress party that would it disown Gogoi as the party is now opposing NRC. He wrote, "Tarun Gogoi is still with the Congress and close to Sonia Gandhi. Will the Congress disown him?'
Reacting to Prime Minister Modi's claim about no detention centers, Gogoi said that detention camps are in "many states including Assam and Karnataka".
"The BJP-government at the Centre ordered states in 1998 for construction of detention centres to keep illegal immigrants who have completed their jail term," he said.
"They (BJP leaders) accuse that Congress is responsible for illegal immigrants. All right, then why don't you detect and deport them?" Gogoi told reporters.
The former Chief Minister's reaction is in contravention to the official stand of the Congress to oppose the nationwide rollout of the NRC which seeks to identify illegal immigrants.
