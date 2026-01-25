VIDEO: Moving Mahindra EV Catches Fire Near Hapur Toll; No Casualties Reported

A major accident was averted on Sunday after a moving electric car suddenly caught fire near the Kurana toll plaza in Hapur. According to preliminary information, Aman Kharbanda was travelling from Bulandshahr to Hapur in his Mahindra electric vehicle (registration number UP13U 7555) when flames erupted inside the car.

The fire spread rapidly, triggering panic on the busy highway. On noticing the fire, bystanders alerted emergency services. A fire brigade team rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control. The driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle as flames engulfed it, was safely rescued in time.

Police also reached the location soon after receiving the information. The vehicle was removed from the road to prevent further disruption, and traffic movement was restored. Visuals from the site showed the car severely damaged, with thick smoke and charred remains, highlighting the intensity of the fire.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, the frightening scene left commuters on the highway shaken, with several eyewitnesses describing the fire as extremely intense.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Authorities said a detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain whether the blaze was caused by a technical fault or any other reason.