NRA likely to conduct Common Entrance Test for Railways, IBPS and SSC from September 2021 - All you need to know

The NRA would identify language experts to translate the question bank/paper in all regional languages included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution, as per requirement and subject to an adequate number of candidates opting to take the test in the regional language, he said.

"It is expected that NRA would start conducting CET from September 2021 onwards," the minister said.

The government has set up the NRA, vide order dated August 28, 2020, as an independent, professional, specialist organisation for the conduct of computer-based online Common Eligibility Test (CET) to shortlist candidates for vacancies of Group 'B' Non-Gazetted posts, Group 'B' Gazetted posts, which are exempted from consultation with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC); Group 'C' posts in the government and equivalent posts (where no such classifications exist) in instrumentalities of the government, for which similar eligibility conditions have been prescribed, he said.

"NRA has been set up to provide the same platform to all candidates at the nearest District HQ and with a view to set a new standard of equity and inclusiveness in recruitment," Singh said.