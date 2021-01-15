IBPS PO Prelims 2020: Result declared on ibps.in - click here to know more

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020.

Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can check their result on the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Here are the steps to check IBPS PO prelim results.

Log on to the official website of IBPS www.ibps.in.

On the home page, click on the link that says ‘click here to view the result of online prelims exam’.

Fill in your details on the new page and click submit.

Your results will appear.

Check your result and download it.

Take a print out for further reference.

The IBPS PO Prelims exam was conducted from January 5 and 6, 2021. Candidates who pass the preliminary exams will be eligible to appear in the mains examination. The final candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examinations.