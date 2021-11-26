e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 10,549 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours Delhi air quality further deteriorates, AQI slips to 368
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:56 PM IST

Now, these countries also recognise India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate: Check list here

"Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates continues! Fifteen more recognitions for India's vaccination certificate," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet.
IANS
AFP Photo

AFP Photo

Advertisement

Fifteen more countries have recognised India's Covid-19 vaccination certificate, taking the total number of such nations that have approved India's vaccine certificate to 21, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates continues! Fifteen more recognitions for India's vaccination certificate," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet.

"Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates with India: Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Palestine, Philippines, San Marino, Singapore, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine," MEA said in a statement.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said earlier that nearly 100 countries have agreed to the mutual acceptance of vaccination certificates of India's Covid-19 vaccines and the vaccination process.

The Minister in an event on Thursday said, "Mutual recognition of vaccinations increases ease of travel for tourism and business thereby boosting economic recovery the world so desperately needs,".

Highlighting how India helped other countries throughout the Pandemic, he said, "Being the Pharmacy of the World, India has generously supplied HCQ tablets and other medical equipment to 27 countries. Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, 6.63 crore doses were sent to 95 countries".

Explaining India's strategy of curbing Covid pandemic, he said that six vaccines are approved in India, of which two are indigenously developed. Near 1.2 billion doses have been administered with 82 per cent Indians receiving at least one dose and 44 per cent being fully vaccinated.

"India is willing to supply Covishield and Covaxin to all the countries", said Union Health Minister in a meeting with the ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean nations on Thursday.

ALSO READ

110 nations mutually recognise India's COVID-19 vaccination certificates 110 nations mutually recognise India's COVID-19 vaccination certificates

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:56 PM IST
Advertisement