Notorious Criminal Arvind Kashyap Alias Pintu Arrested In Ludhiana In Joint Operation By Punjab, UP Police

Chandigarh: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police in a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh police arrested absconding criminal Arvind Kashyap alias Pintu, a close associate of mafia-don Dhruv Kuntu, from Ludhiana, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

“The arrested accused was involved in the murder of former MLA of Sagri assembly constituency Sarvesh Sipu, who was killed in 2013 and had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest by the Uttar Pradesh Police,” the DGP said in a statement. Sipu was shot dead in broad daylight by the members of Pintu’s criminal gang at the behest of Dhruv Singh Kuntu.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the accused Pintu, a resident of Chakia Kasrawal in district Azamgarh, UP, has a criminal history with more than 16 criminal cases related to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and Arms Act registered against him.

The arrested accused was wanted in FIR No. 348/2013 registered under sections 147, 302 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Jiyanpur in district Azamgarh. In the said case, on March 16, 2022, seven accused including Dhruv Singh Kuntu were punished with life imprisonment, while, the accused Arvind Kashyap alias Pintu was absconding.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)