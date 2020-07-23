Fake tapes? Ashok Gehlot wants to send them to US for 'tests', says they are genuine

The rift within the Congress party in Rajasthan continues to be evident, with some audiotapes now at the center of the debate.

On July 17, two FIRs had been registered by the SOG based on a complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi over the tapes. The Congress alleges that these tapes have conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

Since then, efforts have been made to obtain voice sample of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The Special Operations Group (SOG) has already sent a notice to the minister in connection with the probe.

On Thursday a Jaipur court had also directed a probe into allegations against Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat in credit co-op society scam.