Omar Abdullah to sue Chhattisgarh CM Baghel for suggesting links between his release and Pilot's revolt

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has sent a legal notice to Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the latter’s claim that Abdullah’s release from house arrest earlier this year had something to do with deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who also happens to be Abdullah’s brother-in-law. Baghel made the statement while speaking to The Hindu.
“See, in Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia lost the Lok Sabha election. He wasn't used to living a life without having any public post. This just made him restless. And as far as Sachin Pilot is concerned, not that I have been tracking the Rajasthan events so closely, but it does make one curious why Omar Abdullah was released? He and Mehbooba Muftiji were booked under the same Sections of the law, while she is still languishing, he is out. Is it because Mr. Abdullah is brother-in-law of Sachin Pilot?” Baghel was quoted as saying.
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference issued a statement, saying, “This statement apart from being false and scurrilous is defamatory to the reputation of Mr. Omar Abdullah as well. It is within the province of public knowledge that the release of Mr. Omar Abdullah happened after judicial intervention was sought from the Supreme Court and the illegal order of detention of Mr. Abdullah was challenged. Given the indefensible nature of the illegal detention order the same was revoked by the Government during the course of the proceedings before the Supreme Court. We have taken cognizance of the libelous statement of Mr. Baghel and we are presently in the process of consulting our lawyers and shall be initiating appropriate legal action against the aforesaid statement. A detailed response shall follow thereafter.”
Abdullah also tweeted that he was ‘fed-up’ of the allegations. “I am fed up of the downright malicious and false allegation that what Sachin Pilot is doing is somehow linked to my or my father’s release from detention earlier this year. Enough is enough. Mr @bhupeshbaghel will be hearing from my lawyers (sic).”
Sensing that the case would be a long one, Baghel tweeted, “Please do not try to turn this tragic demise of democracy into an opportune moment @OmarAbdullah ji. The 'allegation' was only a question asked, and we will keep asking it, as will the country.”
To which Abdullah replied, “You can send your answer to my lawyers. This is what is wrong with the @INCIndia today, you don’t know your friends from your opponents. This is why you people are in the mess you are in. Your “question” was malicious & will not go uncontested.”
