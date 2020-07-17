Rajasthan Political Crisis: 2 Congress MLAs suspended over tapes - what we know so far

Rebel Congress MLA from Rajasthan, Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur have been suspended based on a set of tapes that reportedly have people close to former state deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot negotiating with the BJP. Pilot for his part has not reacted to the tapes in any way, even after the story has gone viral.

Sharma for his part has accused a functionary in the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan of forging the tapes that address horse-trading between him and BJP leaders.

A Huffington Post report added that on July 10, the SOG filed an FIR under Sections 124A (sedition) and Section 120B(criminal conspiracy) that led to the arrests of two men, allegedly associated with the BJP. Two politicians – an independent MLA from Kushalgarh, Ramila Khadiya, and Congress’ Mahendra Malviya, were also named. Pilot is named as a witness in the FIR, not an accused, the report added, prompting senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Sujrewala today to lash out at the BJP saying that the party had been conspiring to topple the Congress.

"It should also be probed whether money has been exchanged by any other person or MLA to bring down the government or change allegiance, apart from the persons named in the audio," Surjewala said.