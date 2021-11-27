'Not interested in coordinating with Congress': TMC likely to skip Oppn parties meet on Nov 29

Kolkata: The 'bonhomie' between the Trinamool Congress and the Congress had taken a toll in the recent past after several heavyweight leaders of Congress from several states are joining Trinamool Congress.

Amidst claim that TMC and BJP are ‘hand in gloves’ to break the Congress, now, a TMC leader on anonymity said that the TMC won’t attend the opposition parties’ meeting called by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on November 29.

“We are not interested in coordinating with the Congress during the winter session of the Parliament. The Congress leaders should first coordinate among themselves. They seemed very casual in dealing with the BJP and there is no determination amongst Congress leaders and workers,” said the TMC leader.

Notably, on November 29, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a national coordination committee meeting at her residence in Kalighat in South Kolkata.

It can be recalled that during Banerjee’s first visit to the national capital after becoming the Chief Minister for the third time she had met Congress president Sonia Gandhi to hold discussions on opening an ‘anti-Modi front’. But during the second visit in New Delhi earlier this week the TMC supremo didn’t meet any Congress leaders.

In the recent past, several TMC leaders were also heard claiming that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is the anti-BJP face and not Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:34 PM IST