Not all banks will be privatised: FM Nirmala Sitharaman amid employees' nationwide strike

Amid the ongoing two days strike of Bank employees in the entire nation, today Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured that not all banks will be privatised and wherever it happens, the interest of the employees will be protected. She said, ""We want banks to meet the aspirations of the country".

The bank strike has been called by nine unions in the country. Sitharaman further said that those banks which are likely to get privatised, the interest of every staff member will be protected while Interest of existing employees will be protected at all cost.

"Public sector enterprise policy very clearly says that we will continue with PSBs. Interests of the workers will absolutely be protected," she added.

Banks have been shut since four days as Saturday and Sunday were the weekly offs while on Monday and Tuesday strike has been called due to which services have been affected. As many as 10 lakh bank employees have participated in the nationwide strike. ATMs are likey functional but services such as deposits and withdrawal at branches, cheque clearance and loan approvals have been affected due to the strike.

Private banks, like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank, are functioning normally, but these account for only one-third of banking services in the country.