Non-Christian students not required to read Bible: Bengaluru Archbishop after accusations surface

Bengaluru: Peter Machado, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Bangalore, on Thursday said that he was little hurt at the controversy on teaching Bible in Bengaluru's Clarence High School.

The school has been accused of imposing the Bible on non-Christian students.

A complaint was filed by a Hindu group saying that the school had taken undertakings from parents that they wouldn't object to their children carrying the Bible. Based on the complaint, the Karnataka government ordered a probe.

"Education Department has ordered an inquiry about whether the Bible is used or religion is taught in our (Christian) schools. I feel very hurt. We can bravely say that no student of other religion has become Christian in our school", Bengaluru Archbishop Peter Machado said.



"Non-Christian students not required to read Bible & no Bible instructions for them. Education Ministern said Bhagavad Gita will be introduced next year as its moral education text, while Bible & Quran are supposed to be religious texts so they will not be allowed", he added.



It is pertinent to note that the school received flak after allegedly asking all the students to take part in Bible lessons compulsorily. Following this, the issue escalated into a serious row and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also took cognisance of the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 01:38 PM IST