Non-bailable warrant against Mumbai-based lawyer in Greta 'toolkit' case

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against a Mumbai-based lawyer and another person in connection with Delhi Police's probe into the Greta Thunberg "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest against the Centre's three agri laws.
Reports claimed that two people - Nikita Jacob and Shantanu - are absconding and non-bailable warrants have been issued by a Delhi court. The two are involved in the toolkit matter, the Delhi Police said.
According to reports, Nikita Jacob is a lawyer who practices at the Bombay High Court.
This comes a day after 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day police custody after her arrest from Bengaluru.
The Delhi Police has claimed that Ravi, who was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the force on Saturday, was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination.
Police has alleged that Ravi and others "collaborated with pro-khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State."
Thunberg, a teen climate activist from Sweden, had shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws. In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.
(With PTI inputs)