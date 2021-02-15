Non-bailable warrant against Mumbai-based lawyer in Greta 'toolkit' case

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against a Mumbai-based lawyer and another person in connection with Delhi Police's probe into the Greta Thunberg "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest against the Centre's three agri laws.

Reports claimed that two people - Nikita Jacob and Shantanu - are absconding and non-bailable warrants have been issued by a Delhi court. The two are involved in the toolkit matter, the Delhi Police said.

According to reports, Nikita Jacob is a lawyer who practices at the Bombay High Court.