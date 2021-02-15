21-year-old activist Disha Ravi arrested; she allegedly 'edited two lines' of farmers' protest toolkit shared by Greta

In a move that has taken all and sundry by surprise and shock, the Delhi Police have arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from her north Bengaluru residence over a protest ‘toolkit’ she allegedly shared online with international climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The Delhi police suspect that the "toolkit" was a Khalistani conspiracy to wage war against India and have accused Disha of being a key conspirator in the document's formulation and dissemination and alleged that she is trying to revive a Khalistani group.

Disha was flown to Delhi where a local court sent her to police custody for five days even as she broke down when the sentence was pronounced.

Disha was arrested Saturday evening for allegedly “editing” the Google document which was shared as a “toolkit” for the protests and flown to Delhi by a late evening flight.

Her arrest is the first in the case registered by the Delhi police over the controversial Khalistani ‘toolkit.’

In Delhi, the Public Prosecutor alleged that the Bengaluru activist was part of a larger conspiracy against the Indian government, with links to Khalistani separatists. Disha stoutly denied the links with Khalistani separatists and said she does not know any such group.

"I was just supporting the farmers. I supported them because they are our future and we all need to eat, "she told the court, adding that she did not create the toolkit. She, however, admitted that she edited two lines in the documents.

Civil rights activists have questioned the manner in which she was arrested by the Delhi police and have dubbed it an extra-judicial abduction.

Later, in a statement, the Delhi police said that Disha was “one of the Editors of the Toolkit Google Doc and a key conspirator in the document's formulation and dissemination.”