Who is Disha Ravi? All you need to know about the 21-year-old climate change activist held in Greta Thunberg toolkit case

Disha was arrested by the Delhi Police from the Soladevanahalli area of Bengaluru on Saturday. She is one of the founders of the 'Friday for Future' campaign and allegedly edited and disseminated the 'toolkit' and forwarded it on social media.

She was produced before the Patiala House Court in Delhi, earlier on the day. While seeking her custody, the Delhi Police told the court that, "It is a larger conspiracy against the Government of India."

Climate activism in India

Climate activism in India, albeit in its infancy, has picked up steam after 2018, when Swedish pupil Greta Thunberg staged a protest outside the country's Riksdag (parliament), in the backdrop of the broader 'school strike for climate' movement.

Greta went on receive global publicity and internet fame, following which widespread organising began in different parts of the world. Three years later, here in India, Licypriya Kangujam, Ridhima Pandey and several other youth activists are leading the public fight against climate change and arguing for climate action.

Who is Disha Ravi?

Disha Ravi is a 21-year-old climate activist in Bengaluru and is one of the founder of Fridays For Future (FFF) India, the home branch of the international movement of school students who skip Friday's classes to participate in demonstrations to demand action from political leaders to take action to prevent climate change and for the fossil fuel industry to transition to renewable energy.

Disha graduated from Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru. She featured in an article by the British Vogue magazine on four activists of colour who highlight the climate crisis.

Disha started her activism because the water crisis affected her family and her house, particularly, was flooded. She has been demanding political accountability from the government over alleged "lax measures" that lead to millions of people in the country being displaced due to heavy rains and the subsequent floods.

She has been regularly penning columns in leading news portals on climate action and is a familiar name in the relevant climate forums frequented by youth activists.

Why was she arrested by the Delhi Police?

Ravi was arrested by the cops on the charge of editing the 'toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg on Twitter and forwarding it on social media.

The activist was presented before a Delhi Court by Delhi Police. The police sought seven days of custody on the ground that the custody is required to probe an alleged larger conspiracy against the Government of India and to ascertain alleged role relating to Khalistan movement.

The police told the court that activist has allegedly edited the toolkit on February 3 and many other people are involved in the matter. The police have informed the Court that they have recovered the mobile phone of the activist.

According to Delhi Police officials, Disha is a key lead in the "toolkit" case as she had admitted during the initial interrogation to editing, adding some things in the "toolkit" and spreading it further.

The accused broke down in the courtroom and told Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha that she did not make the toolkit but only "edited two on February 3". She said that she has edited only two lines and wanted to support the farmers' protest.

Police investigating 'toolkit'

Last week, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police have asked for details from the respective platforms.

The Delhi Police had registered a First Information Report on February 4 on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups under Sections 124-A, 120-A and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code against the "creators" of the toolkit, which was shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

According to police, the unfolding of events during farmers' protest around January 26, including violence near Red Fort, allegedly revealed copycat execution of the 'action plan' detailed in the toolkit.

The police said that the intention of the creators appeared to create disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups and encourage disaffection and ill-will against the Central government and aimed at waging social, cultural and economic war against India.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)