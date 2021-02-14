'Completely atrocious': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh 'expresses full solidarity' with Disha Ravi, held in Greta Thunberg toolkit case

A Delhi court on Sunday sent a 21-year-old climate activist, Disha Ravi, to five days police custody in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest.

Arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday, Disha Ravi was produced before a court and police sought her seven days' custody. The police said her custody was required to probe an alleged larger conspiracy against the government of India and to ascertain her alleged role relating to the Khalistan movement.

During the hearing, Ravi broke down inside the courtroom and told the judge that she had edited only two lines and that she wanted to support the farmers' protest. Duty Magistrate Dev Saroha allowed the Delhi Police to quiz Ravi for five days, reported news agency PTI.

While seeking her custody, the police told the court that the activist had allegedly edited the "toolkit" on February 3 and many other people are involved in the matter. It also informed the court that they have recovered the mobile phone of the activist.

Meanwhile, many on Twitter criticized the 21-year-old activist's arrest and the subsequent police custody.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called it "completely atrocious!" and expressed his full solidarity with Disha. "Completely atrocious! This is unwarranted harassment and intimidation. I express my full solidarity with Disha Ravi," the former Union Minister tweeted.