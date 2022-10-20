e-Paper Get App
Noida: Upset with his upcoming marriage, man ploughs speeding car into container, dead; check video

The police from Surajpur police station have reached the spot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
A major accident took place in Greater Noida on Thursday morning. At Tilpata roundabout, the Creta car hit the container from behind. One person has been reported dead in the accident. The police from Surajpur police station have reached the spot.

According to the reports, the accident occurred this morning close to the Tilpat roundabout in the Greater Noida neighbourhood of Surajpur Kotwali. According to a police investigation, Sumit, the driver of the car, and his relative had a disagreement about getting married at around 7 in the morning.

Against family's wishes Sumit wanted to marry a girl

Sumit wanted to marry a girl of his choice. Family members of Sumit were against this whole arrangement. Regarding this issue, there was a disagreement between Sumit and the family members.

article-image

Following the argument this morning, Sumit took out his Creta care and left. According to the police, Sumit was operating the vehicle at a speed of about 140 kmph when the tragedy occurred. The car's front end was entirely destroyed. The body was taken out of the car by police and submitted for a post-mortem.

