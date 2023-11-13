Noida Hit-And-Run Video: 8-Year-Old Girl, 2 Others Celebrating Diwali In Sec-119 Crushed By Speeding Car

8-Year-Old Girl, 2 Others Celebrating Diwali In Sec-119 Crushed By Speeding Car | Twitter

Noida: Another incident of hit and run case on the occasion of Diwali has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The horrific incident outside Eldeco Aamantran in Sector 119, Noida was caught on camera. It can be seen in the video that a speeding car hits and crushes a few people who are celebrating Diwali on the road. There are reports that the car rammed around three people including a minor girl. All the victims have suffered serious injuries due to the accident.

दिवाली पर गौतमबुद्ध नगर में लाल कार ने मासूम बच्ची समेत 3 को कुचला pic.twitter.com/YNAjXbV60B — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) November 13, 2023

The victims were celebrating Diwali

The incident occurred at the night of Diwali on Sunday (November 12) outside Eldeco Amantran Housing Society which is located in Sector-119 in Noida and falls under the Sector-113 Police Station area. The victims were celebrating Diwali and were taking a walk when a speeding red colour car with a white roof crushed them and fled the spot.

An 8-year-old girl also injured in the accident

The victims include 72-year-old Vijay Kumar, his son-in-law Saurabh Singh (40) and one eight-year-old girl who lives in their neighbourhood. The condition of the elderly man injured in the accident is said to be critical and the other victims are admitted to the Kailash Hospital in Noida where they are receiving treatment and are said to be out of danger. The incident occurred late at night on the occasion of Diwali and the family members of the victims are in distress.

Police initiate probe

The police said that the matter has been registered and they have initiated a probe in connection with the matter. The police also said that the accused will be nabbed soon. They also said that the car with which the accident will be confiscated.

थाना सेक्टर-113 नोएडा क्षेत्रांतर्गत एल्डिको सोसाइटी में हिट एंड रन का वायरल वीडियो की घटना के संबंध में ADCP नोएडा द्वारा दी गई बाइट। pic.twitter.com/eFnC7qrpkU — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) November 13, 2023

Police are investigating CCTV cameras

The police are investigating the CCTV cameras installed in the colony and the cameras which are installed in the vicinity where the accident occurred. They also examinig the video which is circulating on social media and are trying to identify the car and its number.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)